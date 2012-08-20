14

views
Unfave

Policeman commits suicide after shooting wife, maid

Added June 11, 2017
from Vanguard News

Related Nigerian News

  1. Lagos vulcaniser commits suicide after leaving wife’s bedside
    added February 20, 2016 from The Punch News
  2. Policeman commits suicide after shooting wife, maid
    added June 11, 2017 from Vanguard News
  3. Man commits suicide after catching wife in sex acts with herdboy
    added March 15, 2017 from The Punch News
  4. Married Zimbabwean Policeman commits suicide after being dumped by girlfriend
    added October 21, 2016 from Linda Ikeji Blog
  5. Police begin probe of alleged suicide by corporal after shooting wife, 2 daughters
    added August 20, 2012 from Vanguard News