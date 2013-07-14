The Nigerian Police says it has detained and tried two of its personnel escorting musician Davido for alleged reckless shooting in Lagos. A video which circulated on social media showed two policemen allegedly shooting into the air on the street in a moving vehicle in Lagos. The Head of Public Complaints Rapid Response Unit (PCRRU), […] The post Policemen escorting Davido detained for Indiscriminate Shooting appeared first on BellaNaija.

