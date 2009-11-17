19

views
Unfave

Poor infrastructure, bane of ICT growth, say experts

Ozioma Ubabukoh Experts have said poor infrastructure is the bane of Information and Communications Technology development in the country and a leading cause of deficiencies in the quality of telecommunications services from broadband penetration to reliability of mobile network services. According to them, this infrastructure deficit is preventing many Nigerians from gaining affordable and reliable […] The post Poor infrastructure, bane of ICT growth, say experts appeared first on Punch Newspapers ...
Read the rest of the story on The Punch News

Added January 08, 2017
from The Punch News

Related Nigerian News

  1. Poor infrastructure, bane of ICT growth, say experts
    added January 08, 2017 from The Punch News
  2. Poor Infrastructure Bane of Health Care Delivery, Says Ahmed
    added August 31, 2016 from This Day News
  3. Awareness creation bane of climate change, says Odey
    added November 17, 2009 from The Punch News
  4. Poor management, bane of NDDC – Board nominees
    added December 02, 2013 from The Punch News
  5. Nigeria : Poor Funding, Bane of Nigerian Press --NTA Board Member
    added April 15, 2010 from Yahoo Nigerian News