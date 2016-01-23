17

Pope Francis injures self on Visit to Colombia | WATCH

Pope Francis began the last day of his visit to Colombia with a hitch after he bumped his head against the vehicle barrier when he lost balance while riding in the popemobile. Pope Francis, the first Latin American pope, was on a visit to the country after its over 50 years civil war, Guardian reports. […] The post Pope Francis injures self on Visit to Colombia | WATCH appeared first on BellaNaija.
Added September 11, 2017
