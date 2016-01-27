A Portsmouth fan has passed away in hospital after falling ill during the club’s pre-season friendly against Bournemouth at Fratton Park on Saturday. The incident caused the second half of the game to be delayed by some minutes, a match Portsmouth eventually lost 2-1. The League One club released a statement on Saturday night, offering their […] The post Portsmouth supporter dies after falling ill during Friendly match against Bournemouth appeared first on BellaNaija.

