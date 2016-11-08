Potable water: Akeredolu seeks FG, donors’ support

Gbenro Adeoye Ondo State Governor, Oluwarotimi Akeredolu (SAN), on Friday called for the support of the Federal Government and donor agencies in providing potable water supply for the people of the state. He described water as important to people, adding that that fact had informed his administration’s commitment to ensure adequate provision of potable water […]

Read the rest of the story on The Punch News

Added August 18, 2017

from The Punch News

