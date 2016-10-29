Power: Afam Genco, Eko Disco Fined N66.6m by NERC

Chineme Okafor in Abuja For failing to submit their audited financial reports for the years 2013 and 2014, Afam Power Plant Plc and Eko Electricity Distribution Company (EKEDC) have been fined N66.6 million by the country’s electricity regulator, the Nigerian Electricity Regulatory Commission (NERC). A statement from the NERC yesterday in Abuja stated that Directives […]

