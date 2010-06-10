3

Power Tussle: Bayelsa Govt. Moves to Take Over APC Secretariat

By Emmanuel Addeh in Yenagoa The Bayelsa State Government on Friday moved to retrieve the building currently occupied by the crisis-ridden All Progressives Congress (APC) in the state, insisting that the structure belonged to the government of the state. Citing a court order which directed that the APC should vacate the building located on Melford Okilo […]
Added August 12, 2017
from This Day News

