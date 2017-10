Samson Folarin A pregnant housewife, Juliet Ozoarinze, has been arrested for allegedly torturing a 10-year-old girl, Blessing, in Ijesha, Surulere, Lagos State. The mother of four was also accused of assaulting the victim since she started living with the (Juliet’s) family in July 2017. She was alleged to have used different objects on her over […]

