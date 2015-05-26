Pregnant woman jumps to her death after doctors refused C-section requests to ease her agony

Ma Rongrong’s labour pains were unbearable. For hours she had begged for a C-section to ease her agony. After multiple requests were refused, she jumped five floors from a hospital window in northern China to her death. Ma’s family and her doctors have blamed each other for denying her the surgery that could have eased […]

Read the rest of the story on The Punch News

Added September 09, 2017

from The Punch News

