Raheem Sterling shone for Manchester City and Romelu Lukaku delivered for Manchester United as the Manchester clubs maintained their grip on the Premier League title race with victories saturday. Sterling scored a brace as City crushed bottom club Crystal Palace 5-0 to go top on goal difference above United, who won 1-0 at Southampton courtesy […]

Added September 23, 2017

