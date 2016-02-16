Related Nigerian News
- Pres Buhari and Ogun state governor, Ibikunle Amosun pictured having dinner in the UK
added January 30, 2017 from Linda Ikeji Blog
- Photos: Pres. Buhari receives Ogun state governor, Ibikunle Amosun
added May 23, 2016 from Linda Ikeji Blog
- Photos Surfaces of President Buhari in London with Ogun State Governor, Ibikunle Amosun & Other Guests
added January 28, 2017 from Bella Naija
- Photos: Vice Pres Yemi Osinbajo visits Ogun state governor, Ibikunle Amosun
added September 11, 2016 from Linda Ikeji Blog
- Photos: Hafsat Abiola-Costello re-appointed as Special Adviser to Ogun State Governor, Ibikunle Amosun
added February 16, 2016 from Linda Ikeji Blog