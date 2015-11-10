25

views
Unfave

Pres. Buhari sacks permanent secretary for defrauding Federal Govt

President Muhammadu Buhari has sacked a Permanent Secretary, who has been using his office to defraud the Federal Government by awarding contracts worth billions of Naira to himself through the award of phantom contracts.The yet to be identified secretary, who was appointed by Buhari in 2015, was dismissed on Tuesday, on the orders of the President.  He was driven out of the Federal
Read the rest of the story on Linda Ikeji Blog

Added March 25, 2017
from Linda Ikeji Blog

Related Nigerian News

  1. Pres. Buhari sacks permanent secretary for defrauding Federal Govt
    added March 25, 2017 from Linda Ikeji Blog
  2. Pres. Buhari sacks official who approved the new law that led to Adeboye resigning as RCCG GO
    added January 10, 2017 from Linda Ikeji Blog
  3. Buhari approves the appointment of new Permanent Secretaries
    added November 10, 2015 from Linda Ikeji Blog
  4. Photos: EFCC arraigns Katsina State Permanent Secretary for fraud
    added January 03, 2017 from Linda Ikeji Blog
  5. President Buhari Approves Appointment of New Permanent Secretaries
    added November 11, 2015 from Bella Naija