Pres. Buhari sacks permanent secretary for defrauding Federal Govt
President Muhammadu Buhari
has sacked a Permanent Secretary, who has been using his office to
defraud the Federal Government by awarding contracts worth billions of
Naira to himself through the award of phantom contracts.The yet to be identified secretary, who was appointed by Buhari in 2015, was dismissed on Tuesday, on the orders of the President.
He was driven out of the Federal
Added March 25, 2017
