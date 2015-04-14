9

Presidency Commends CAN over Goodwill Message to Buhari

Omololu Ogunmade in Abuja The presidency last night described as touching and thoughtful, a message received from the Christian Association of Nigeria (CAN) which expressed joy over the news of President Muhammadu Buhari’s recovery from illness. A statement in Abuja by Garba Shehu, Senior Special Assistant on Media and Publicity to President Buhari, said the […]
