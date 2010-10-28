16

views
Unfave

Presidency disowns Osinbajo for saying Senate has no powers to confirm some nominees

Added July 05, 2017
from Vanguard News

Related Nigerian News

  1. Presidency disowns Osinbajo for saying Senate has no powers to confirm some nominees
    added July 05, 2017 from Vanguard News
  2. Senate: Jonathan has no power to grant automatic ticket
    added December 01, 2010 from Nigerian Compass
  3. Presidency has no power to scrap NSCDC, say Reps
    added October 28, 2010 from Nigerian Compass
  4. FRC has no power to fix Adeboye, others’ tenure –Reps
    added January 11, 2017 from The Punch News
  5. Jonathan has no power to sack Jega – Group
    added February 27, 2015 from The Punch News