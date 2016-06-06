Presidency Hails Senate for Supporting Buhari’s Medical Vacation

Says protest a ploy to derail war against corruption Christopher Isiguzo in Enugu and Omololu Ogunmade in Abuja with agency report The presidency has commended the Senate for its stance that President Muhammadu Buhari has not violated the law. The Senior Special Assistant to the President on National Assembly Matters (Senate), Ita Enang, said this […]

Read the rest of the story on This Day News

Added August 10, 2017

from This Day News

