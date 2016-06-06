7

views
Unfave

Presidency Hails Senate for Supporting Buhari’s Medical Vacation

Says protest a ploy to derail war against corruption Christopher Isiguzo in Enugu and Omololu Ogunmade in Abuja with agency report The presidency has commended the Senate for its stance that President Muhammadu Buhari has not violated the law. The Senior Special Assistant to the President on National Assembly Matters (Senate), Ita Enang, said this […]
Read the rest of the story on This Day News

Added August 10, 2017
from This Day News

Related Nigerian News

  1. Presidency hails Senate for supporting Buhari’s medical vacation
    added August 10, 2017 from Vanguard News
  2. Buhari’s medical trip enters fourth week
    added February 12, 2017 from The Punch News
  3. Aisha thanks Nigerians for supporting Buhari’s administration
    added June 06, 2017 from The Punch News
  4. Buhari’s medical trip, an embarrassment to Nigeria — Okurounmu
    added June 06, 2016 from The Punch News
  5. "Government funds were not used to pay for Zahra Buhari's wedding" - Presidency
    added December 15, 2016 from Linda Ikeji Blog