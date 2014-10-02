12

President Buhari arrives Daura for Eid-el-Kabir celebrations

The Presidency’s Twitter account confirmed President Muhammadu Buhari has arrived Daura, Katsina State to celebrate Eid-El-Kabir and he won’t be back in Abuja until after the holiday. The Airforce helicopter conveying the president and members of his immediate family landed at the airstrip at 4:45 p.m on Wednesday. The president was received by the Emir of Daura, […] The post President Buhari arrives Daura for Eid-el-Kabir celebrations appeared first on BellaNaija.
Added August 30, 2017
from Bella Naija

