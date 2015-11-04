33

President Buhari never said Boko Haram war is over – Femi Adesina says

President Buhari never said Boko Haram war is over – Femi Adesina says Senior Special Assistant to President Buhari on Media and Publicity, Femi Adesina, has denied media reports that President Buhari said that the war against Boko Haram insurgency is over. Speaking on Channels TV, Adesina said that President Buhari's commendation message to the military over the capture of Boko Haram's enclave in Sambisa forest on Christmas day, never included any statement where he said that the war against the insurgents was over. “If you look at the President word-for-word, there ...
Added December 27, 2016
from Linda Ikeji Blog

