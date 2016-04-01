12

President Buhari sends his best wishes to Nigerians – Governor Okorocha

On Sunday night, the Presidency posted a photo of President Muhammadu Buhari, the first since he left the country to London on medical vacation. The presidency said that Buhari met with All Progressives Congress (APC) governors and leaders Sunday afternoon over lunch. Buhari’s Special Adviser (Media and Publicity) Femi Adesina, in a statement released on […] The post President Buhari sends his best wishes to Nigerians – Governor Okorocha appeared first on BellaNaija.
Added July 24, 2017
from Bella Naija

