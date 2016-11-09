President Donald Trump has fired the US Attorney General for not Defending his Immigration Orders | White House calls her “weak”

According to several reports, President Trump has fired the US attorney general for defiance of his Immigration Orders. Telegraph reports that Trump fired acting Attorney General Sally Yates after she ordered Justice Department lawyers to stop defending the president’s controversial immigration orders. Sally Yates, who had been appointed by former President Obama, said she was “not convinced […]

Read the rest of the story on Bella Naija

Added January 30, 2017

from Bella Naija

