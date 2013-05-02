10

President, Govs, Legislators for Book Launch in Abeokuta

President Muhammadu Buhari will join state governors and legislators on Tuesday, 21 February, 2017 in Abeokuta for the public presentation of the book, Buhari vs Yar’Adua: Facing The Future. The book reflects on the landmark presidential election case between the candidate of the All Nigeria Peoples Party (ANPP), Gen Muhammadu Buhari and President Umaru Yar’Adua […]
Added February 14, 2017
from This Day News

