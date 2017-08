TUESDAY WITH REUBEN ABATI abati1990@gmail.com “Baba don come oh. Baba o yo yo, Baba Bubu o yo yo” “What is that?” “Eh, o yo yo” “If you are this excited about President Buhari’s return, then why didn’t you go to Abuja to welcome him when he arrived from England on Saturday.” […]

Read the rest of the story on This Day News

Added August 21, 2017

from This Day News