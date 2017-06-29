login
join!
home
news archives
about us
contact us
front page
trending news
latest news
Latest Nigerian News
New Video: Frosty feat. Ichaba – Lobatan (Remix)
Presidential plane parked in London since May
Oladele Checks Out Ole Miss
Awww, Amber Rose is in love with her new boo, 21Savage
Experts see no negative impact of flooding on property value
Trending Nigerian News
No election in Anambra, IPOB insists
Sheriff’s PDP congratulates Adeleke, electorate on victory in Osun Bye-Election
Badoo Scare: Whistle business boom in Ikorodu as sellers make high returns
Two killed in Lagos filling station
Budget Face-off: Fashola Can’t Dictate to National Assembly, Says Senator
9
views
Presidential plane parked in London since May
Added July 10, 2017
from Vanguard News
Related Nigerian News
CACOL, CDHR knock FG for parking Buhari’s jet in UK
added June 29, 2017 from
The Punch News
Presidency explains why presidential jet is parked in London
added June 29, 2017 from
Linda Ikeji Blog
Plane kept in London during Buhari's medical leave not costing great amount: spokesman
added June 29, 2017 from
Yahoo Nigerian News
Plane kept in London during Buhari's medical leave not costing great amount: spokesman | Top News
added June 29, 2017 from
Yahoo Nigerian News
Plane kept in London during Buhari's medical leave not costing great amount - spokesman
added June 29, 2017 from
Yahoo Nigerian News
Follow @nigeria70
NIGERIA '70
About Us
Contact Us