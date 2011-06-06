18

Private sector has capacity to provide airport infrastructure – BASL

Maureen Ihua-Maduenyi Bi-Courtney Aviation Services Limited, operators of the Murtala Muhammed Airport Terminal Two in Lagos, has said that only the private sector has the capacity to provide the needed infrastructure and technical know-how to help the Federal Government achieve the much-needed progress in the aviation industry. The firm said in a statement on Wednesday […]
Read the rest of the story on The Punch News

Added September 21, 2017
from The Punch News

