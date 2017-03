Tony Okafor, Awka A group under the aegis of #we stand for Buhari# on Friday in Awka, Anambra State staged a support rally for the President Muhammadu Buhari administration. This was despite the warning by the Biafra agitators to stop the rally at all cost. The Indigenous People of Biafra had on Thursday vowed to […]

Read the rest of the story on The Punch News

Added March 10, 2017

from The Punch News