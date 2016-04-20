login
join!
home
news archives
about us
contact us
front page
trending news
latest news
Latest Nigerian News
There's a reason Princess Diana never wore gloves
Nigeria shares lower at close of trade; NSE 30 down 0.39%
Mob kills soldier in Nasarawa state, 2 arrested
Football bodies congratulate Super Eagles legend, Austin Jay-Jay Okocha on his 44th birthday
Pro-Buhari Protest: It’s not our tradition to hire crowds – Presidency replies critics
Trending Nigerian News
Two Nigerians shortlisted for Emerging Young African Entrepreneurs awards
Group says PMB did not violate constitution
Youths to cultivate 500 hectares of cassava in Auchi – AFAN chairman
No Nigerian can evade tax payment with VAIDS – Fowler
Michelle Ashionye Raccah celebrates Daughter’s 2nd Birthday
16
views
Pro-Buhari Protest: It’s not our tradition to hire crowds – Presidency replies critics
Added August 14, 2017
from Vanguard News
Related Nigerian News
Pro-Buhari Protest: It’s not our tradition to hire crowds – Presidency replies critics
added August 14, 2017 from
Vanguard News
'It's not by force to get married or stay married' - Waje speaks on woman beaten to death by her husband
added May 07, 2016 from
Linda Ikeji Blog
Igbo must be careful with Obasanjo, he’s not our friend —MASSOB leader
added February 04, 2017 from
The Punch News
It's not enough for us to protest, get involved in governance - Actress, Funke Adesiyan tells 2face Idibia
added January 26, 2017 from
Linda Ikeji Blog
“It’s not really a swap….” – FG on the Nigeria/China Currency Deal
added April 20, 2016 from
Bella Naija
Follow @nigeria70
NIGERIA '70
About Us
Contact Us