26

views
Unfave

Pro-Ndume protesters give Saraki 3-day ultimatum to reverse suspension

Added April 04, 2017
from Vanguard News

Related Nigerian News

  1. Pro-Ndume protesters give Saraki 3-day ultimatum to reverse suspension
    added April 04, 2017 from Vanguard News
  2. Fuel Price Hike: Labour Gives FG 3-Day Ultimatum, Insists on Nationwide Strike
    added May 14, 2016 from This Day News
  3. NANS gives Ajimobi seven-day ultimatum to reopen LAUTECH
    added January 22, 2017 from The Punch News
  4. NLC Gives Banks 14-day Ultimatum to Reinstate Sacked Workers
    added June 15, 2016 from This Day News
  5. Finance ministry staff give Adeosun 7-day ultimatum to pay N1.7bn allowance
    added June 22, 2016 from Tribune News