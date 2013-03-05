13

Protest as Osun demolishes buildings in Ede

Femi Makinde, Osogbo Indigenes of Abere community in Ede North Local Government Area of Osun State staged a protest against the demolition of some buildings in the area by the Ministry of Environment and Sanitation. The protesters, who barricaded the road and made bonfires on the road connecting Osogbo to Gbongan, stopped the ministry officials […] The post Protest as Osun demolishes buildings in Ede appeared first on Punch Newspapers.
