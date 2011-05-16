17

views
Unfave

Protesters shutdown Indorama fertiliser plant in Eleme

Added January 16, 2017
from Vanguard News

Related Nigerian News

  1. Indorama to build Africa’s largest fertiliser plant in Eleme
    added February 16, 2013 from Vanguard News
  2. Protesters shutdown Indorama fertiliser plant in Eleme
    added January 16, 2017 from Vanguard News
  3. Work begins on largest fertiliser plant in PH
    added May 17, 2011 from Businessday Nigeria
  4. Indorama to Build U.S.$1.8 Billion Fertiliser Plants in PH
    added May 16, 2011 from Yahoo Nigerian News
  5. Firm plans N121bn power, fertiliser plants in Edo
    added March 09, 2015 from The Punch News