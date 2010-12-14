22

views
Unfave

Protests rock National Assembly, Makurdi over herdsmen killings in Benue

Added March 16, 2017
from Vanguard News

Related Nigerian News

  1. PHOTOS: Group protests, block National Assembly entrance over corruption
    added November 15, 2016 from The Punch News
  2. Protesters block National Assembly gate over Electoral Act
    added December 14, 2010 from The Nation
  3. Sacked VCs: Protesters barricade National Assembly
    added February 17, 2016 from The Punch News
  4. National Assembly takes over CCB/CCT control from president
    added October 27, 2016 from The Punch News
  5. [PHOTOS] Budget padding: Group protests at National Assembly
    added September 21, 2016 from The Punch News