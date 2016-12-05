Purported audio of Wike and Fayose mocking Nigerian Army over the state's legislative rerun election surfaces online

An audio tape purported to be that of Rivers state governor, Nyesom Wike and his Ekiti state counterpart, Ayo Fayose, discussing his moves at the recently held state legislative rerun election was shared online by Sahara Reporters. In the video, a voice alleged to be that of Fayose, is heard congratulating someone alleged to be Wike for outsmarting the Army during the election. The voice purported to be that of Wike is heard saying "Kill anybody you can kill". Listen to the video after the cut ...

December 29, 2016

