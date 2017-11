Qatar has set a temporary minimum wage for migrant workers worth around $200 a month, its labour minister said Thursday, a benchmark reform following widespread criticism of Doha’s preparations for the 2022 World Cup. Issa al-Nuaimi told AFP that the “temporary minimum wage of 750 riyals ($195, 166 euro) per month will immediately come into effect”, […]

Read the rest of the story on The Punch News

Added November 17, 2017

from The Punch News