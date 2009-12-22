29

Quantity surveyors complain about lack of patronage

Samuel Awoyinfa, Abeokuta The Ogun State chapter of the Nigerian Institute of Quantity Surveyors has said that the state government has not involved any of its members as consultants in any of the infrastructural development projects going on across the state. The state Chairman, NIQS, Biodun Awolesi, said this in an exclusive interview with our […] The post Quantity surveyors complain about lack of patronage appeared first on Punch Newspapers.
