33

views
Unfave

Queen Elizabeth hails unsung heroes in Christmas speech

Queen Elizabeth II hailed inspirational unsung heroes in her Christmas Day broadcast to the Commonwealth on Sunday, as a heavy cold forced her to miss the royals’ visit to church. The 90-year-old monarch put the focus on “ordinary people doing extraordinary things”, in her annual message. The head of the Commonwealth urged people to achieve […] The post Queen Elizabeth hails unsung heroes in Christmas speech appeared first on Punch Newspapers.
Read the rest of the story on The Punch News

Added December 25, 2016
from The Punch News

Related Nigerian News

  1. Queen Elizabeth hails unsung heroes in Christmas speech
    added December 25, 2016 from The Punch News
  2. Queen Elizabeth II gives first 3D Christmas broadcast
    added December 25, 2012 from Vanguard News
  3. British press in the dark over Queen Elizabeth’s health
    added March 04, 2013 from The Punch News
  4. Queen Elizabeth II visits husband in hospital
    added June 06, 2012 from Vanguard News
  5. Queen Elizabeth to miss Christmas church service
    added December 25, 2016 from The Punch News