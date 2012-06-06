Queen Elizabeth II hailed inspirational unsung heroes in her Christmas Day broadcast to the Commonwealth on Sunday, as a heavy cold forced her to miss the royals’ visit to church. The 90-year-old monarch put the focus on “ordinary people doing extraordinary things”, in her annual message. The head of the Commonwealth urged people to achieve […] The post Queen Elizabeth hails unsung heroes in Christmas speech appeared first on Punch Newspapers.

Read the rest of the story on The Punch News

Added December 25, 2016

from The Punch News

