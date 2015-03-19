28

views
Unfave

Quit Notice: You’re a traitor, moral liability to north, Northern Youths reply Dangote

Added June 29, 2017
from Vanguard News

Related Nigerian News

  1. Quit Notice: You’re a traitor, moral liability to north, Northern Youths reply Dangote
    added June 29, 2017 from Vanguard News
  2. You’re a dead man, brother to late UNIMAID Prof tells Shekau
    added February 02, 2017 from The Punch News
  3. Watch the moment a black little girl tells Donald Trump - 'You’re a Disgrace to the World'
    added May 08, 2017 from Linda Ikeji Blog
  4. “You’re a disgrace to the world,” little girl tells Trump impersonator (video)
    added May 08, 2017 from The Punch News
  5. If you're a single woman looking to settle down soon, then read this!
    added March 19, 2015 from Linda Ikeji Blog