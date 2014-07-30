Quit order: Igbo living in North relocate wives, children

Ndigbo residents in the North have begun relocating their wives and children to the South-East over the quit order by some Nothern groups, despite the condemnation by the Federal Government, Northern governors, Afenefere and Arewa Consultative Forum. Some of the residents in the Sabon Gari area, a community occupied by non-indigenes are already panicking over the […]

Read the rest of the story on The Punch News

Added June 08, 2017

from The Punch News

