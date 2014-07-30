22

views
Unfave

Quit order: Igbo living in North relocate wives, children

Ndigbo residents in the North have begun relocating their wives and children to the South-East over the quit order by some Nothern groups, despite the condemnation by the Federal Government, Northern governors, Afenefere and Arewa Consultative Forum. Some of the residents in the Sabon Gari area, a community occupied by non-indigenes are already panicking over the […]
Read the rest of the story on The Punch News

Added June 08, 2017
from The Punch News

Related Nigerian News

  1. Quit order: Igbo living in North relocate wives, children
    added June 08, 2017 from The Punch News
  2. Defend yourselves, Ohanaeze youth wing tells Igbo in North
    added June 08, 2017 from The Punch News
  3. Ohanaeze youths demand protection of Igbos in North
    added July 30, 2014 from The Punch News
  4. With N44trn investment in the North, Igbo can’t be driven out –Ohanaeze youths
    added June 07, 2017 from The Punch News
  5. Fight Boko Haram, Ohaneze tells Igbo in North
    added September 06, 2014 from The Punch News