Rafael Nadal Defeats Wawrinka to win 10th French Open Title

Spain’s Rafael Nadal made history by winning a record 10th French Open title with victory over Stan Wawrinka in the final. Nadal, 31, won 6-2 6-3 6-1 against the Swiss to claim his 15th major title. He becomes the first person in the Open era to have won a Grand Slam tournament 10 times. Wawrinka, 32, […] The post Rafael Nadal Defeats Wawrinka to win 10th French Open Title appeared first on BellaNaija.
Read the rest of the story on Bella Naija

Added June 12, 2017
from Bella Naija

