A wild boar spread havoc in a peaceful residential area in southern Japan, upending a man in a wheelchair, biting two pensioners and smashing into both a motorbike and a car, police said. At least three people were injured in Sunday’s rampage in Sasebo city before the boar, measuring 1.2 metres (3.6 feet), was stopped […]

Added October 02, 2017

