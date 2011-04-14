Raila Odinga, Kenyan opposition leader, has pulled out of the presidential rerun elections slated for 26 October. Odinga, in a statement, said the decision was made considering the interests of the people of Kenya, BBC reports. He said: After deliberating on our position in respect of the upcoming election, considering the interests of the people […] The post Raila Odinga pulls out of Kenya Presidential Elections Rerun appeared first on BellaNaija.

