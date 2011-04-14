5

Raila Odinga pulls out of Kenya Presidential Elections Rerun

Raila Odinga, Kenyan opposition leader, has pulled out of the presidential rerun elections slated for 26 October. Odinga, in a statement, said the decision was made considering the interests of the people of Kenya, BBC reports. He said: After deliberating on our position in respect of the upcoming election, considering the interests of the people […] The post Raila Odinga pulls out of Kenya Presidential Elections Rerun appeared first on BellaNaija.
Read the rest of the story on Bella Naija

Added October 10, 2017
from Bella Naija

