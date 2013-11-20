RAL Helicopters Secures AOC, Commences Charter Flight Operation

Revilo Aerospace Ltd has announced the commencement of helicopter charter flight operation. The helicopter transport operation division of the Revilo Aerospace Group, which is trading as RAL Helicopters, is in technical collaboration with Helicopter Transport Services (HTS) Canada Inc. The business model is anchored on the Nigerian economic diversification policy beyond oil and gas, to […]

Read the rest of the story on This Day News

Added October 28, 2017

from This Day News

