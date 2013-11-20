17

RAL Helicopters Secures AOC, Commences Charter Flight Operation

Revilo Aerospace Ltd has announced the commencement of helicopter charter flight operation. The helicopter transport operation division of the Revilo Aerospace Group, which is trading as RAL Helicopters, is in technical collaboration with Helicopter Transport Services (HTS) Canada Inc. The business model is anchored on the Nigerian economic diversification policy beyond oil and gas, to […]
