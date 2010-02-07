16

Rapper B.o.B opens GoFundMe to Prove Earth is Flat | WATCH

Flat-earth theorist B.o.B has called on people to help with his cause to prove that the earth is indeed flat. The rapper has opened a GoFundMe campaign to raise $1 million to send satellites into space to confirm the curvature of the earth. He writes on the campaign page: What’s up guys! Help support B.o.B purchase […] The post Rapper B.o.B opens GoFundMe to Prove Earth is Flat | WATCH appeared first on BellaNaija.
Read the rest of the story on Bella Naija

Added September 27, 2017
from Bella Naija

