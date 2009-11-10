Ray of Hope for Lagos Graduates

The administration of Governor Akinwunmi Ambode of Lagos State recently initiated a graduate internship programme to create new opportunities for young graduates in the state and improve their employability, writes Gboyega Akinsanmi Her narrative was somewhat depressing. Almost all her contemporaries battle similar realities daily. Like all graduates in Nigeria, however, Ms. Tirat Ogunlana […]

Read the rest of the story on This Day News

Added June 28, 2017

from This Day News

