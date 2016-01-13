11

views
Unfave

Re-issued: Military foils suicide attack, kills 3 suicide bombers

Added August 05, 2017
from Vanguard News

Related Nigerian News

  1. Suicide attack kills at least 16 at Iraq wedding
    added November 17, 2016 from The Punch News
  2. IS-claimed suicide attack kills 119 in Baghdad
    added July 03, 2016 from The Punch News
  3. Suicide attack kills 22 in Borno mosque
    added March 16, 2016 from The Punch News
  4. Suicide attack kills 10 in Cameroon mosque
    added January 13, 2016 from The Punch News
  5. Multiple suicide bomb attacks kill 3 in Maiduguri, Borno state
    added January 25, 2017 from Linda Ikeji Blog