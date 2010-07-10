27

Recession: Foreign banks in Nigeria set to acquire local ones

STANLEY OPARA Some foreign banks which are operating in Nigeria are planning to acquire and recapitalise weak banks in the country, recent developments have shown. The weak banks are currently valued below their true worth in the country’s capital market, following the prevailing negative sentiment of investors, which has diminished their capital status, making them […] The post Recession: Foreign banks in Nigeria set to acquire local ones appeared first on Punch Newspapers.
