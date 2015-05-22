“Kiss Me” crooner Reekado Banks has revealed in an interview with Goldmyne TV that he is building a primary and secondary school in Lagos. Asked if he is flashy, the singer said he’s a future-thinking person, and would rather put his money in things that can sustain him forever. He mentioned Don Jazzy in the interview, […] The post Reekado Banks reveals he’s building a school in Lagos | Watch appeared first on BellaNaija.

Read the rest of the story on Bella Naija

Added August 04, 2017

from Bella Naija

