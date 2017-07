Nigeria’s refineries - the Port Harcourt Refining Company Limited Port Harcourt Refineries Corporation (PHRC); Kaduna Refining and Petrochemicals Company Ltd. (KRPC); and Warri Refining and Petrochemicals Company Ltd. (WRPC) realised N62 billion from refined products in May 2017.

Read the rest of the story on Guardian News

Added July 20, 2017

from Guardian News