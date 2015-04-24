7

views
Unfave

Remy Ma recruits Lil’ Kim on New Nicki Minaj diss track “Wake Me Up” | Listen on BN

Remy Ma has accomplished a whole lot since being released from a lengthy prison sentence in 2014. She’s had a major hit single with Fat Joe to go along with a collaborative album—and, of course, a very-well-publicized beef with Nicki Minaj. Now, Remy has two more notches on her belt: a new song with Lil’ […] The post Remy Ma recruits Lil’ Kim on New Nicki Minaj diss track “Wake Me Up” | Listen on BN appeared first on BellaNaija.
Read the rest of the story on Bella Naija

Added November 09, 2017
from Bella Naija

Related Nigerian News

  1. Lil Kim says she's not doing a diss track with Remy Ma, 'I'm not thinking about Nicki Minaj!'
    added March 01, 2017 from Linda Ikeji Blog
  2. Fabolous, Young MA and Lil Kim stun in new photo
    added April 25, 2017 from Linda Ikeji Blog
  3. Uh-uh! Rihanna likes Remy Ma post shading Nicki Minaj
    added April 09, 2017 from Linda Ikeji Blog
  4. Guess Remy Ma can't get over Nicki Minaj's success! Lol. Releases another diss track...see full lyrics
    added March 03, 2017 from Linda Ikeji Blog
  5. Photos: When did Lil Kim get this Nicki Minaj body?
    added April 24, 2015 from Linda Ikeji Blog