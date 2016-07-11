login
join!
home
news archives
about us
contact us
front page
trending news
latest news
Latest Nigerian News
Tackle recession with agriculture, VC urges govt
Six Lagos PDP members defect to APC
Rivers State set for 50th anniversary celebration
Senate alleges government’s insensitivity to economic hardship
Celebrity Couples Funke Akindele-Bello & JJC, Timi & Busola Dakolo and IK & Olohi Osakioduwa dish on their Love Story + their Marriage | Watch
Trending Nigerian News
Reno Omokri applauds VP Osinbajo for leading Nigeria well in President Buhari's absence
Winning Jah stepping out with Living in Fire
More than the wiles of politicians
C’River honours ex-tennis star
Ambode, Ikpeazu, Obaseki lament unemployment, urge support for youths
12
views
Reno Omokri applauds VP Osinbajo for leading Nigeria well in President Buhari's absence
Added February 16, 2017
from Linda Ikeji Blog
Related Nigerian News
Reno Omokri applauds VP Osinbajo for leading Nigeria well in President Buhari's absence
added February 16, 2017 from
Linda Ikeji Blog
President Buhari lied against Jonathan on Christmas Day! Reno Omokri says
added December 26, 2016 from
Linda Ikeji Blog
Osinbajo Shifts Blame Again by Reno Omokri
added September 20, 2016 from
Linda Ikeji Blog
Afenifere, Ezeife tackle Osinbajo for opposing Nigeria’s restructuring
added July 11, 2016 from
The Punch News
Osinbajo to lead Nigeria’s delegation to AU summit
added July 11, 2016 from
The Punch News
Follow @nigeria70
NIGERIA '70
About Us
Contact Us