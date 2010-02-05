18

Renowned Baby Food Maker Augustsecrets set to Launch its Sample Meal Plan Book | Saturday, June 10th

Augustsecrets is a growing baby and toddler food solutions company with the goal of helping Nigerian mothers to feed their children healthier food options, rather than junk foods. It provides recipes online and runs a homemade food range of paps, locally-made cereals from everyday home-grown foodstuffs like vegetables, fruits, and grains. Its major strength is […] The post Renowned Baby Food Maker Augustsecrets set to Launch its Sample Meal Plan Book | Saturday, June 10th appeared first on ...
Read the rest of the story on Bella Naija

Added June 05, 2017
from Bella Naija

