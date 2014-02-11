24

Reps begin debate on 2017 budget

The House of Representatives on Tuesday begun debate on the general principles of the 2017 Appropriation Bill of N7.298tn submitted by President Muhammadu Buhari. Leading the debate on the bill, the Majority leader, Rep. Femi Gbajabiamila, noted that the 2017 budget was designed to expand public private partnership and complete ongoing infrastructural projects that will […] The post Reps begin debate on 2017 budget appeared first on Punch Newspapers.
